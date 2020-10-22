CA-49 GOP candidate Brian Maryott says he will bring his life skills to Congress





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2020 election is quickly approaching and races across San Diego County are beginning to heat up.

Republican candidate for Congress Brian Maryott is challenging Rep. Mike Levin in the 49th Congressional District, and he has just released a new ad blasting the “childish antics” that we see career politicians and Washington use frequently.

In the ad, Maryott compares cleaning up Congress to the work he did in his first job, cleaning dog kennels.

Maryott told KUSI, “like most voters out there, I’m frustrated by the lack of results from both parties throughout the years. Partisan stalemates and political theatrics only benefit career politicians, and our district has been getting the raw end of the deal for far too long.”

He continued, “We have an immense group of talented young people volunteering and working on our campaign, and they’re very concerned by the decades of congressional irresponsibility that’s sticking them with a tax bill they can’t pay off. Hyper partisan politics is clearly not working, so I’m asking voters to buck the system and join me in forging the bipartisan solutions our communities need.”

Maryott is a big supporter of term limits because he believes the career politicians are the biggest obstructionists in Washington. If elected, he intends to serve a few terms “and then go back to the barn.”

Maryott discussed his campaign and policy priorities in more detail with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

CA-49 GOP candidate @BrianLMaryott says if elected, he will bring his life skills and fresh ideas to Congress. Maryott is "asking voters to buck the system and join me in forging the bipartisan solutions our communities need.”https://t.co/0rhHo4wblB — KUSI News (@KUSINews) October 22, 2020