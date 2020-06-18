CA-49 Republican candidate Brian Maryott slams Mike Levin for silence on anti-police movements





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In aftermath of George Floyd tragedy, calls to “defund” the police have arisen nationwide, with Democratic organizations and political leaders amplifying the movement with their support.

Earlier this week, San Diego Democrats took a vote to add some policies to their platform, policies Brian Maryott believes will make Californians less safe. Oren Robi, Secretary for the San Diego Democrats tweeted out the policies that they voted for.

Tonight @sandiegodems voted to:

✅ Protect free speech regarding Palestinian rights

✅ Endorse @NoraVargasSD

✅ Reject police union money & endorsements

✅ Condemn local cops & create police oversight

✅ #DefundThePolice & for-profit prisons

✅ Decriminalize MTS fare evasion — Oren (@orenrobi) June 17, 2020

Current Mayor of San Juan Capistrano, Brian Maryott, is running against Democrat incumbent Mike Levin in the 49th Congressional District this November.

Maryott is calling out his Democrat opponent for his silence on whether or not he supports the movement to defund the police and condemn the “highly inflammatory” policies that San Diego Democrats voted for earlier this week.

On KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, Maryott explained, “at the end of the day, we need police officers to be exceptional, and I believe with the exception of an infinitesimal fraction of a percentage, that they are. It’s all about hiring, retaining, and holding them accountable. I think if we make policing too difficult and too dangerous, we’re very much going to hurt the recruits and the process of their careers.”