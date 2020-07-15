CA-49 Republican candidate Brian Maryott supports school districts choosing to have in-person classes

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO (KUSI) – The Orange County Board of Education is making plans to reopen schools this Fall, but masks and physical distancing are not part of the proposal.

Monday, Orange County education leaders voted 4-1 to approve a set of guidelines for schools to follow including regular temperature checks, frequent hand washing, and thorough cleanings of classrooms, offices, and buses. It is important to note, these recommendations are merely guidelines, they are not laws or even rules.

It will then be up to the individual school districts to decide on how they want to go about having their students return for in person classes. Both San Diego Unified and Los Angeles Unified School districts have already announced the school year will be conducted online.

Republican candidate for the 49th Congressional District, and San Juan Capistrano City Councilmember, Brian Maryott, discussed the controversy surrounding school re-openings and the latest shutdown orders from Governor Newsom with KUSI’s Anna Laurel.

For immediate release: "Working parents rely on schools to support everyday routines and may also not have capacity to supplement their children's education at home. It will take families years to recover. I hope @sdschools will rethink this decision."#CA49 pic.twitter.com/Ywmq1BQdDv — Brian L. Maryott (@brianlmaryott) July 14, 2020