CA-50 candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar attacks Darrell Issa for taking PPP loan





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new advertisement by Democrat congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar claims that former congressman Darrell Issa cut out small businesses and jumped in line to get a PPP loan.

The ad claims that Issa’s businesses received $150,000 from the relief program and that his campaign received a loan for that same amount from the business.

To respond to these claims, Republican candidate Darrell Issa held a news conference to refute the “outright lies” that were featured in the advertisement.

Issa explained, “No funds were transferred from Green Properties to any of the accounts of Darrel and Kathy Issa in May, June, July or August.”

Democrat candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar joined KUSI News to explain why he produced this ad and if he still believes the claims made are lies.

Campa-Najjar explained an independent group that is saying the same thing about Issa, so “it’s not just coming from my campaign. It has enough credibility for an outside group to make the same claim.”

Campa-Najjar went on to attack Issa for his wealth.