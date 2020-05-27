CA-50 candidate Darrell Issa and conservative group Judicial Watch file lawsuit challenging an all mail-in ballot election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Donald Trump on Thursday railed against mail-in balloting that in some cases has been promoted by his own reelection campaign, asserting that it leads to “total election fraud.” A day earlier, Trump threatened to pull federal money for states that support the practice.

“We don’t want anyone to do mail-in ballots,” Trump told reporters before leaving for Michigan. That state drew the president’s ire announcing this week it was sending ballot request forms to all voters to encourage safe voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

In response, former Congressman and 50th Congressional District candidate, Darrell Issa, and conservative group Judicial Watch, have filed a lawsuit against California to stop the state from mailing absentee ballots to all voters ahead of the 2020 general election.

Democrats have lauded Newsom’s executive order, while Republicans continue to raise concerns over the potential for rampant voter fraud while conducting an election in this manner.

Tuesday, President Trump renewed his attacked against a vote-by-mail election on Twitter.

….living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Issa joined KUSI News to discuss the lawsuit, and why he believes a vote-by-mail election this November is unnecessary.