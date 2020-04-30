CA-50 candidate Darrell Issa is critical of Governor Newsom’s decision to close all beaches and state parks





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After opening beaches in San Diego County for less than a week, Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to order the closing off all California Beaches and state parks.

The expected announcement has brought on criticism from all sides of the aisle.

50th Congressional candidate Darrell Issa shared his criticism on Twitter saying, “I believe @GavinNewsom is making a mistake re: CA beaches. We need to give Californians more options to lead healthy lifestyles. I trust our people and local officials to maintain proper social distancing at our beaches and so should their Governor.”

I believe @GavinNewsom is making a mistake re: CA beaches. We need to give Californians more options to lead healthy lifestyles. I trust our people and local officials to maintain proper social distancing at our beaches and so should their Governor. https://t.co/2dHPnyvLsm — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) April 30, 2020

Another tweet from Wednesday supporting Newsom’s plan to get Californians back to work, was retweeted by President Trump on Thursday morning.

.@GavinNewsom and I disagree on quite a bit and there are parts of his management of which I’ve been critical but I’m glad to see he’s beginning to lean into getting California back to work. #COVID19 https://t.co/ijf8WWDLEW — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) April 28, 2020