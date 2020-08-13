CA-50 candidate Darrell Issa reacts to Joe Biden choosing Kamala Harris as his running mate





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Darrell Issa, former Congressman & Chairman of the House Oversight & Government Reform Committee.

The current Congressional candidate for the 50th distric seat, joins Good Morning San Diego to share his thoughts on Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Throughout his career in Congress, Issa has worked with Biden in many different ways.

But, Issa says the Joe Biden we see now, “is not the same Joe Biden.” Issa explained choosing Kamala Harris as his running mate was “more of the party’s choice, than his choice.”

Issa believes Kamala Harris is the pro-union part of the ticket, and the problem with her is “she’s on the wrong side of some key issues for San Diego.” Issa explained why Harris’ isn’t very supportive of our military, and that “she has been the reason our federal court system did not get the five judges that are currently vacant, filled.”

This morning, I joined @KUSINews to discuss Kamala Harris being named the de facto Democratic Candidate. She has made it clear that if she gains power, she will ignore to Constitution and use the power of government to radically transform America. https://t.co/d5Bj1RaQaV — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) August 13, 2020