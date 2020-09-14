CA-50 candidate Darrell Issa says Campa-Najjar re-branding himself as ‘moderate’ after losing in 2018

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With election day nearing, a recent San Diego Union-Tribune poll found the race for the 50th Congressional District to be close.

Republican candidate Darrell Issa, and Democrat candidaate Ammar Campa-Najjar continue to hit the campaign trail in hopes of coming out victorious.

The 50th Congressional District covers the Central and North Eastern parts of San Diego County, and a small portion of Riverside County.

They haven’t had Congressional representation since former Congressman Duncan D. Hunter resigned.

Currently, the area is being hit hard by the Valley Fire, as many homes were destroyed, and the community is working together for a fast recovery.

Republican candidate Darrell Issa joined KUSI News via Zoom to discuss his most recent campaign efforts and respond to some claims made by his opponent on Good Morning San Diego.

Issa said that his opponent, Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, is now saying he is a “moderate,” because he lost running as a “progressive” in 2018.

Issa didn’t express too much concern regarding the recent San Diego Union-tribune poll, explaining that he believes many conservative voters in the district don’t want to publicly express their viewpoint.

