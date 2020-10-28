CA-50 Democrat candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar says he is not a ‘Pelosi’s Puppet’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Just a week until the 2020 election, and one of the closest watched contests is the race for the 50th Congressional District.

Democrat candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar says he is not “Pelosi’s Puppet,” and promises to stand up to Governor Gavin Newsom and help businesses who have been shut down due to his coronavirus regulations.

This week, Campa-Najjar and his opponent, Darrell Issa, went back and forth on Twitter about their support for Israel, moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, and the historic Abraham Accords peace agreement recently achieved by the Trump Administration.

Campa-Najjar confirms he does support the Abraham Accords. Plus, Campa-Najjar explained that he is in fact pro-Israel.

Campa-Najjar discussed this topic and what he is doing in the final days of his campaign with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries.