CA-50 Republican candidate Darrell Issa grows his lead over Democrat Campa-Najjar

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The race to represent California’s 50th Congressional District is well underway, and both candidates plan to campaign hard for the remaining days.

Republican candidate Darrell Issa is facing off against Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar.

Issa formerly represented the 49th Congressional District and has championed his experience in Washington as proof that he will fight for the people of the 50th Congressional District as well.

As a Congressman, Issa served as Chairman of the House Oversight & Government Reform Committee.

Throughout his campaign for the 50th Congressional District, Issa has routinely called out his opponent, Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, for claiming that he is a moderate. Issa has pointed out that Campa-Najjar bragged about receiving endorsements from Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren while running against Duncan Hunter in 2018.

A recent poll found that Issa has widened his lead against Campa-Najjar, but Issa says that doesn’t mean he can stop campaigning in the final days.

Issa discussed his campaign and the heated race against Campa-Najjar with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

For more information on Issa’s policies, click here.