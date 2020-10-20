CA-52 candidate Jim DeBello vows to pass pro-business legislation if elected





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Businessman Jim DeBello is the Republican candidate running against Democrat Representative Scott Peters to in the race for the 52nd Congressional District.

DeBello says he is the pro-business candidate, and believes he can bring his success in the private sector to Washington D.C. to help his potential constituents in San Diego.

DeBello says economic recovery from the coronavirus will be one of his top priorities, and explained why he believes the policies being pushed by the Democrats are not going to lead to a quick and prosperous recovery.

He is a strong advocate of repealing AB 5, and all other ballot measures that will lead to an increase of taxes on Californians.

DeBello is also an advocate of reopening our schools and business to get people back to work. With specific safety protocols in place, he says this is the only way we can get our local economy started again.

DeBello discussed all of this in more detail on Good Morning San Diego.