CA-52 Republican candidate Jim DeBello blasts Rep. Scott Peters for anti-business policies





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The November elections are just one week away!

Republican candidate for the 52nd Congressional District, Jim DeBello, is campaigning to unseat Representative Scott Peters.

Jim DeBello is a businessman and inventor of the mobile check, and he hopes to bring his business experience to Washington D.C. to help Americans and his potential constituents.

Last week on Good Morning San Diego, Rep. Scott Peters said he “did not think that was a good policy decision at a time when the economy was cooking along pretty well.”

Rep. Scott Peters also defended Biden’s tax plan saying California’s top earners are able to pay more, and should pay more. Peters then promised to work to repeal the Trump Tax Cuts if reelected.

DeBello on the other hand, says this isn’t the only policy Scott Peters supports that hurts businesses. “I think Scott has a short memory, the economy was anemic. The president’s tax cut helped stimulate corporate investment, it helped create jobs, it helped create wage increases across all diverse segments of our economy,” he explained.

DeBello went on to say he will be “laser focused on local impact issues” like jobs, homelessness and the constant sewage flows that have been going on for years from the Tijuana River Valley.

DeBello pointed out he will defend the police, and not defund the police.

Regarding Proposition 22, DeBello detailed his support for it saying, “we need more jobs now more than ever, right? We have this terrible economic downturn because of COVID, we need to rebuild our economy and do it rapidly. Having more regulation is not the answer. My opponent supports AB 5, in fact, he wants to take that disaster to Washington in the form of the PRO Act. In fact, he’s voted for the PRO Act, and presidential candidate Joe Biden supports the PRO Act.”

He continued explain Prop 22, “disallows people to be their own boss.”

