CA-52 Republican candidate Jim DeBello says the Tijuana Sewage crisis is ‘biggest ecological disaster’ in US





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For decades, beaches from Coronado to Imperial Beach are often closed for months at a time due to pollution flowing down the Tijuana River Valley and into the Pacific Ocean.

A scheduled meeting between the San Diego Regional Water Quality Board and the Environmental Protection Agency was cancelled by the EPA.

Republican candidate for the 52nd Congressional District, Jim DeBello, called it “the biggest ecological disaster in the entire United States. It was first reported in 1930.”

Debello said, “the EPA has procrastinated on fixing this issue and both Congressmen Juan Vargas (CA-51) and Scott Peters (CA-52) have failed to resolve it as career incumbent politicians while this toxic waste continues to hurt the environment and affect Residents, Border Patrol and the Navy Seals at new $2-Billion Seal training center in Coronado. California Residents in the 52nd & 51st District need a reason the EPA cancelled? and what’s next?”

He discussed how he plans to fix the ongoing problem if elected on KUSI News.

RELATED STORY: Mayor Pro Tem: Tijuana corruption audit result in Imperial Beach sewage crisis