CA-53 Democrat candidate Georgette Gomez gives final pitch to voters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s 53rd Congressional District is in search of their next Representative in Congress.

Two Democrats are campaigning to represent the district, Sara Jacobs, and San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez.

Recent polling shows Sara Jacobs maintaining her lead, but that hasn’t stopped Gomez from working to win the race.

Gomez joined KUSI News to share her final pitch to voters ahead of election day.