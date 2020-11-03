CA-53 Democrat candidate Sara Jacobs gives final pitch to voters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s 53rd Congressional District is in search of their next Representative in Congress.

Two Democrats are campaigning to represent the district, Sara Jacobs, and San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez.

Recent polling shows Sara Jacobs has maintained a large lead throughout the campaign, but she isn’t taking anything for granted.

Jacobs joined KUSI News to outline her priorities and share her final pitch to voters ahead of election day.