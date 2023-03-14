CA Democrats propose a massive payroll tax hike, want government takeover of health care system

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week Democrats in the California Legislature introduced Assembly Bill 1400 to impose a government-run universal healthcare system in the state. The proposal would ban all private insurance in California and instead enroll every resident in a government program to be named “CalCare.”

Critics, including the Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, say the proposal will lead to higher costs and a lower quality of care.

DeMaio explained his opposition to AB 1400 on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

The complete text of AB 1400 is below: