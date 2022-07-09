CA GOP bashes Newsom’s Florida advertisement and discusses voting trends for the Midterms

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On July 1, Newsom released an advertisement saying that “Freedom is under attack by Republican leaders in states like Florida”, but failed to acknowledge all of the issues he has in his state.

The California GOP believes, “what the Governor should be doing is mitigating the high cost of energy, food prices and other necessities instead of trying to run for President. Newsom’s anti-business and anti-family policies helped shrink California’s population by more than 117,000 residents in 2021.”

As for voting trends the election of State Controller is very competitive and Lanhee Chen bested the field of both Republicans and Democrats in their respective primaries by a wide margin.

State controller is the state’s fiscal “watchdog” and gatekeeper of the money.

Jessica Millan Patterson, CA GOP CHAIR, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss Newsom’s Florida TV advertisement and the GOP voting trends heading into the midterms.

We’re about to celebrate Independence Day — but Freedom is under attack by Republican leaders in states like Florida. Banning books.

Restricting speech.

Making it harder to vote.

Criminalizing women and doctors.



It’s time to stand up. Don’t let them take your freedom. pic.twitter.com/cFI5UzgZzX — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 3, 2022