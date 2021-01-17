CA GOP Chair discusses op-ed: Stop Sitting on Vaccine Doses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Uncertainty over the pace of federal COVID-19 vaccine allotments is triggering anger and confusion in some states.

Politicians and other officials are worried that the shipments they expected soon won’t be coming through.

California GOP Chair Jessica Milan Patterson joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss an Op Ed from La Times: Stop Sitting on Vaccine Doses.

A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says there may be confusion over expectations. But he says there has been no reduction in vaccine doses shipped to states.