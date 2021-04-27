CA GOP Chair on gathering enough signatures to force Newsom recall





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has surpassed the number of signatures needed to qualify for the ballot, with more than 1.62 million verified, including 156,869 from San Diego County, Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced Monday.

The recall required valid signatures from 1,495,709 registered voters to qualify for the ballot, 12% of the 12,464,235 votes cast in the 2018 gubernatorial election, Weber said.

The next phase of the process is a 30-day window for people to ask to have their signatures withdrawn from the petitions. The deadline to do so is June 8.

Barring a unlikely drop below the requirement, a recall election will be held. If the maximum time runs for various follow-up reviews, including an opportunity for county and state officials to estimate the cost of the election, the earliest possible date for an election would be mid-October.

California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the recall.