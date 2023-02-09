CA GOP Chairwoman: Biden’s failed agenda is ruining the country





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Joe Biden gave his second State of the Union Address on Feb. 8. He talked for over an hour.

Soon after, California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson issued the following statement in response:

“What Californians heard this evening was a President who refuses to acknowledge that his failing agenda has been a complete disaster for the nation. Inflation continues to soar because of Democrats’ reckless spending, causing more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck. Crime continues to surge, endangering communities across the nation and across California. Public education is failing our children, aided by Democrats’ harmful COVID policies and lockdowns. The Southern border is wide open with millions crossing illegally on President Biden’s watch. We continue to lose respect on the world stage. Thankfully, we now have a Republican House majority, under the leadership of Speaker Kevin McCarthy. This new majority is already following through on its Commitment to America to hold President Biden’s failed administration accountable, advance smarter policies and better governing, and ensure that America’s brightest days still lie ahead.”

Patterson joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the details of the GOP’s disapproval of the Biden administration.