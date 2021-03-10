CA GOP Chairwoman blasts Governor Newsom’s State of the State Address





LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has urged his exhausted state to dream of brighter days ahead during his annual State of the State address.

Newsom spoke Tuesday evening from an empty Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, surrounded by 56,000 seats representing roughly the number of people who have died during the pandemic.

Newsom said his public health decisions including the nation’s first statewide shutdown order saved lives.

He acknowledged mistakes, but he did not articulate them.

The speech came at a critical time as Newsom will likely face a recall election later this year fueled by widespread anger over his handling of the pandemic.

CA GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson joined Good Morning San Diego to share her thoughts on Governor Gavin Newsom’s State of the State address. ” Gavin’s State of the State address was nothing more than a desperate campaign commercial, paid for by taxpayers, that attempts to explain away a level of incompetence no other governor in California history has reached,” Patterson said on Twitter.