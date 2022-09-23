CA GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson tweets “call to action”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earlier this week the CA GOP Chair, Jessica Millan Patterson, tweeted a call to action referendum on CA Democrats to DO something about persistent issues in California. This issues include safety, crime and affordability.

House Republicans have recently set out a bold agenda with clear steps intended to hold California Democrats accountable for the last two years.

CA GOP Chair Jessica Millan Patterson joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss the GOP’s recent moves to pin Dems. and force change.