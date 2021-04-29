CA GOP Chairwoman on verification of Gov. Gavin Newsom recall

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The necessary 1.5 million signatures for the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom have been verified, securing its place on the ballot later this year.

Jessica Millan Patterson, California GOP Chairwoman, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss her support for the ballot verification.

Patterson reminded viewers that about 1.6 million signatures have already been verified — though only 1.5 million signatures were needed — while further signature verification continues.