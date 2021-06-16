CA GOP Chairwoman reacts to California’s ‘reopening’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today, California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson issued a statement responding to Gov. Gavin Newsom finally reopening the state of California.

She mentioned she was thankful to finally be closer to joining the rest of the country, but “won’t forget the devastating experiences… as a result of this governor’s one-man rule.”

While I’m thankful to finally be closer to joining the rest of the country that reopened long ago, I won’t forget the devastating experiences of too many Californians as a result of this governor’s one-man rule. https://t.co/xXrfF3M31d — Jessica Millan Patterson (@millanpatterson) June 15, 2021

Chairwoman Patterson herself joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the end of one of California’s most historic eras.

Nearly 20,000 businesses closed their doors permanently, and about 14,000 others are hanging just by a string, Patterson added, describing the pandemic’s devastating loss on California businesses.