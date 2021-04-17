CA GOP Chairwoman says she was locked out of twitter without explanation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said she was locked out of her Twitter account Monday morning due to suspicious activity.

She says she and has neither been told what that activity was, nor allowed to log back into her account though her account is still online.

After repeated attempts to fix the issue, including filing an appeal with Twitter, she is still locked out with little to no response from Twitter.