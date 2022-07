CA GOP responds to Newsom’s ‘Frank Newman Award’ for education policy





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom was just given the “Frank Newman Award” for his education policy.

This after he signed a new spending bill allocating the largest amount of educational funding in the states history.

But some of his opponents are criticizing the award.

Jessica Millan Patterson, CA GOP Chair, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowksi on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the responses to his award.