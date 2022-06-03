CA Gubernatorial candidate Anthony Trimino says its time for a CEO to run the state

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Anthony Trimino is a businessman turned gubernatorial candidate, hoping to replace Gavin Newsom as Governor of California.

Trimino says California is “the jewel of the nation,” and instead of moving to Florida, he hopes to fix it for the better.

California has a huge surplus of money, but our political leaders are still proposing raising taxes on the residents.

Trimino told KUSI’s Lauren Phinney we are living in a California run by politicians, and it’s time to elect someone from the private sector, like himself to fix our state’s problems.