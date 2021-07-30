CA gubernatorial candidate Doug Ose says Democrats are siding with teachers union, not parents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Ose is campaigning to replace Governor Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election.

Ose has previously served in Congress, and also ran for governor in 2018.

Ose is among more than 40 other candidates vying to oust Newsom in the fall recall election, but has some policies that he believes will set him apart from the rest.

Ose discussed his campaign and policy proposals with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

Doug Ose’s campaign supplied KUSI News with the following details regarding his K-12 education policy:

K-12 Education Policy

“A sound education is the fundamental building block to creating lifelong success and generational wealth.” – Doug Ose

Goal: that every child graduates from high school with the basic tools to compete in the marketplace.

Findings:

1. Regardless of where a child attends K-12, California has a vested interest in their success.

2. A successful education requires discipline in the classroom.

3. Parents are by far the most qualified persons to determine which school is best for their child(ren).

4. Regardless of where a child attends K-12, California has an obligation to treat each child equally.

5. For many families, the public schools that their children attend are performing well and succeeding in teaching the necessary lessons to students.

6. For many other families, the public schools that their children are forced to attend are not performing well nor are they succeeding in teaching the necessary lessons to students.

7. Many children in public K-12 will go to college.

8. Many children in public K-12 will go directly into the workforce upon graduation from high school.

9. There are certain basic skills that must be taught to all students; for example, reading by the third grade, US history by the sixth grade, geometry by the eighth grade, and civics by the time a student graduates from high school.

10. Testing of student achievement is an integral part of an education system.

11. Vocational education must be on an equal footing to “college track” education.

12. Some children have special needs and their educational opportunities must account for those needs.

Policies:

— Parents decide which K-12 school their child attends.

— State funding “goes in the student’s backpack” and follows the student to whatever school the student attends.

— Principals and teachers are empowered to enforce and maintain discipline in the classroom, including removing a child from the classroom if necessary.

— There shall be no legislated cap on state-reimbursed enrollment in public charter schools.

— Home schooling opportunities shall be significantly increased.

— Probationary period for new public K-12 teachers shall be lengthened to four years.

— New legislative mandates on education shall be put on hold for twelve months.

— Local school boards shall make the final determination about what curriculum content shall be, including being authorized to add or remove content from state-mandated curriculum content packages.