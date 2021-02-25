CA gubernatorial candidate John Cox urges schools to reopen now

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Schools can and should be opened as in other states, proclaimed John Cox, Republican gubernatorial candidate, California businessman, and Founder of C.H.A.N.G.E.-CA who joined KUSI in a discussion on solutions for reopening schools.

The San Diego Union-Tribune recently reported that the City of San Diego has paid a much higher price than the market value for two Residence Inns to house homeless individuals.

On this topic, Cox said that someone with a business background would be a better fit for governor of the state so that taxpayer money could be better monitored.