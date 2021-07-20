CA gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer challenges Gavin Newsom to a one-on-one debate

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Former San Diego Mayor and current gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer has continued to call out Gov. Gavin Newsom’s record, challenging him to a one-on-one debate.

The candidate emphasized that Gov. Newsom has failed his state on the basis of higher taxes, skyrocketing homelessness, and rising violent crime.

Faulconer himself joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss how he is challenging the current California governor.

The former mayor emphasized that he’s proud of his record as mayor and hopes Gov. Newsom is proud enough of his own record to publicly debate him.

The challenge has also been announced on Spanish television, Faulconer added.

Faulconer’s campaign has several points, such as supporting the police, an issue Faulconer feels very strongly about, and lowering taxes and costs in California.

Incentives need to be provided in order for workers to return, Faulconer said, otherwise businesses will continue to struggle to hire workers.

In regards to mask wearing, Faulconer described that it’s incredibly important for Californians to get vaccinated and to follow the CDC’s guidelines rather than changing goal posts.

One party rule has not been serving the state well, Faulconer declared, and the rise in recall election candidates is a testament to the frustration of Californians, he added.

Faulconer has been traveling throughout the state spreading word of what he wants to do for California as governor.