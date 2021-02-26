CA gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer on support for reopening schools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Days after successfully calling on the San Francisco school board to focus on reopening schools instead of renaming them, former San Diego mayor and gubernatorial candidate, Kevin Faulconer, stood outside the California Department of Education to discuss school reopenings, potential relief for families learning at home, and helping students start to recover after a year without classroom learning.

Faulconer believes Gavin Newsom’s refusal to support the reopening of our schools is because of special interests, not science.

Faulconer explained “safe in-classroom learning must be treated as the norm, not the exception.”

Furthermore, Faulconer is also criticizing Gavin Newsom for the long-term effects the school closures will have on our young generation, adding that as governor, he will work “with schools to help our children get caught up.”

Faulconer asserted that the Recall Gavin Newsom campaign will qualify for the ballot, and Californians are angry and frustrated that Newsom continues to allow public schools to remain closed. Faulconer said first and foremost, he will “get our kids back in school.”

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney asked Faulconer about all of the issues Californians are dealing with under Gavin Newsom live on Good Morning San Diego.