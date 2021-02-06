U.S. Supreme Court allows CA indoor church services, ban on singing remains





WASHINGTON (KUSI) – Indoor church regulations in California are now allowed at a 25% capacity level, thanks in part to a 6-3 ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, and to Chula Vista’s South Bay United Pentecostal Church.

The congregation has relentlessly fought the state’s prohibition on indoor church services, allowing only outdoor gatherings.

The U.S. Supreme Court deemed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ban unconstitutional for disallowing the free exercise of religion.

However, the change does not lift the ban on singing and chanting.

Pastor Jeremy McGarity, Lead Pastor at Skyline Church joined KUSI to discuss the change in indoor church regulations.