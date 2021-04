CA lifts congregational ‘singing ban’ previously imposed on houses of worship

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with South Bay Pentecostal Church against California Gov. Gavin Newsom, lifting the congregational ban on singing as a COVID-19 restriction.

South Bay Pentecostal Church’s Bishop, Art Hodges, has been fighting congregational restrictions since they started in the state in 2020.

Bishop Hodges joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries in jubilation over the lift of the ban.