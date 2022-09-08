CA Republican leader James Gallagher blasts Newsom’s failed energy policies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – CA Republican leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) issued a statement in response to what some are calling a do-or-die day for California’s power grid:

“The fear of blackouts is a direct result of a failed energy policy championed by the Democrat super-majority in Sacramento. They have failed to invest in our grid and passed laws shifting the state’s energy dependence to wind and solar. It’s rich to watch them now scramble to keep the lights on by firing up brand-new natural gas plants and extending the life of California’s only remaining nuclear power plant, which they previously advocated for closing. This crisis was both avoidable and predictable.”

Gallagher joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to explain how elected Democrats in California have failed the state’s residents.