CA Republicans prepare for 2024 congressional races





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In 2024, the Presidential Election will be accompanied by another congressional race in which California’s Republicans will once against fight for their positions in a majority blue state.

Several Republican candidates for the 2024 Presidential race have arisen, a list that could soon be joined by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by CA GOP Chair Jessica Millan Patterson to discuss the upcoming elections and what state Republicans are already doing to prepare for their runs.