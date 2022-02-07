CA Secretary of State Shirley Weber is hosting a virtual voting rights town hall live from SDSU

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., in partnership with the San Diego State University Department of Africana Studies and Assemblymember Akilah Weber, M.D., will host a virtual Voting Rights Town Hall on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The virtual town hall will include a discussion with advocates and scholars on the impact of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the movement to revive Jim Crow-era voting restrictions since the 2020 election, and current efforts to protect and expand voting rights.

The public can register for the virtual event at the California Secretary of State Facebook Page.