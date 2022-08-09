CA Senate to vote this week on domestic violence bill AB 2790

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Senate is is voting this week on a bill that would change the way domestic violence crimes are reported.

AB 2790 would “remove the requirement that a health practitioner make a report to law enforcement when they suspect a patient has suffered physical injury caused by assaultive or abusive conduct.” Continuing, “the bill would, on and after January 1, 2024, instead require a health care practitioner who suspects that a patient has suffered physical injury that is caused by domestic violence, as defined, to provide brief counseling, education, or other support, and a warm handoff, as defined, or referral to local and national domestic violence or sexual violence advocacy services, as specified. The bill would, on and after January 1, 2024, specify that a health care practitioner is not civilly or criminally liable for any report that is made in good faith and in compliance with these provisions.”

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spoke with Republican Sen. Brian Jones who starkly opposes the bill, as well as San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, who says this proposed bill needs to be voted down.