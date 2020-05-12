CABIA creates ad highlighting controversy around the California Tesla production plant reopening

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk has emerged as a champion of defying stay-home orders intended to stop the coronavirus from spreading, picking up support — as well as critics — on social media.

Among the supporters was President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday morning tweeted that Tesla’s San Francisco Bay Area factory should be allowed to open despite local health department orders that it stay closed except for minimum basic operations.

California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

Among Musk’s biggest critics is California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, who used an expletive to describe the CEO after his threats to relocate his operations to Texas or Nevada. She said the company is disregarding worker safety and bullying public officials.

Tesla’s factory reopened Monday with Musk practically daring local authorities to arrest him. The plant apparently continued operations on Tuesday, and it wasn’t clear whether Tesla met a 5 p.m. PDT deadline to submit a site-specific plan to protect worker safety.

The situation surrounding Musk reopening the Tesla production plant, and Assemblywoman Gonzalez’s response to it, caught the attention of the California Business and Industrial Alliance. In response, the California Business and Industrial Alliance group took out a political ad in the San Diego Union Tribune highlighting the difference between Musk and Gonzalez.

The ad, featured on page A5 of the San Diego Union Tribune, slammed Assemblywoman Gonzalez for her explicit response to Musk’s threat to move Tesla out of California and into Texas or Nevada.



Tom Manzo, Founder and President of CABIA, discussed the ad live on Good Morning San Diego.

Tom Manzo is founder and president of CABIA, a new nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the burdensome and unfair labor laws in California. He decided to take action when his company was hit with a Private Attorney General Act (PAGA) lawsuit for ridiculous claims. That suit caused him to realize that the 1,000+ pages of California labor law are nothing more than a tool for plaintiffs’ attorneys to use against hardworking businesses. Before taking the leap to create a new organization for this effort, he reached out to other business organizations to see if they were interested in the fight.

Unfortunately, many already had full plates, and others simply showed no interest. Some organizations say they represent businesses, although, due to politics, they support agendas that are actually harmful, and others just don’t want to stir the pot. While trying to connect with politicians as an individual or even a company seemed impossible, Tom recognized that California businesses needed a voice, so he created the California Business and Industrial Alliance to be that voice.