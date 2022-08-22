CaddyHack Charity Golf Festival raises money for Boys to Men Mentoring Network Aug. 22

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two-hundred and twenty-four golfers are signed up for the CaddyHack Charity Golf Festival and Gala on Monday, Aug. 22.

The festival will raise money for the Boys to Men Mentoring Network. KUSI’s Allie Wagner stepped onto the scene to get a closer look at the golf festival, and the purpose behind it.

The San Diego nonprofit Boys to Men provides weekly group mentoring and team-building adventures to hundreds of underserved, fatherless young adult men.

The event will feature live music, brunch, a Bloody Mary bar, and a silent auction station. After these pleasantries, the team competition begins at 4:30p p.m.

CaddyHack Golf Festival will be at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club (15150 San Dieguito Road, Rancho Santa Fe 92067).