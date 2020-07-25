CaddyHack Golf Festival is back for its fourth year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CaddyHack Golf Festival is back for its fourth year.

It will be held at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe, this year’s tournament features some of San Diego’s best food and beverage vendors, local entertainment, contactless registration and scorekeeping, the Final Championship Shootout and some fun COVID-19 surprises for 2020, according to organizers.

Organizer Ernie Hahn joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.

Registration is now open with fewer spots than last year so get in there now: www.boystomen.org/caddyhack