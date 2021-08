Caddyhack V Charity Golf Festival being held at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club tomorrow

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The event will take place on Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club located at 15150 San Dieguito Rd, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

The event raises funds for the fatherless boys of Boys to Men Mentoring Network.

Ernie Hanh, Founder of CaddyHack, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the upcoming festival.