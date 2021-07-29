Caddyshack v Charity Golf Festival to raise funds for fatherless boys





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ernie Hanh, Founder of CaddyHack, and Joe Sigurdson, Co-Founder of Boys to Men Mentoring, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the upcoming CaddyHack V Charity Golf Festival.

The event will take place on Monday, Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club located at 15150 San Dieguito Rd, Rancho Santa Fe 92067.

The event raises funds for the fatherless boys of Boys to Men Mentoring Network.