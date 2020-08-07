CAF and Operation Rebound athlete David Rozelle returned to battle after getting prosthetic leg





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the last 25 years, the Challenged Athletes Foundation has provided opportunities to people with physical challenges, so they can pursue active lifestyles through competitive athletics.

Colonel David Rozelle lost his leg in Iraq, and became the first soldier to lose a limb in battle, get a prosthetic, and return to lead his troops. He also completed the Ironman Triathlon World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

He discussed his experience as a CAF and Operation Rebound Athlete on Good Morning San Diego.

KUSI News thanks Colonel Rozelle for his service.

A video on Rozelle’s life can be seen below: