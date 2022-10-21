CAF Community Challenge Weekend Oct. 21-23





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) will host its flagship event, the Community Challenge, on Friday, Oct. 21 – Saturday Oct. 23 at Mission Bay.

The event, powered by Strava, will showcase inclusive sports and a series of events meant to bring together athletes, supporters, and spectators.

Additionally, the CAF Community Challenge marks the end of the Million Dollar Challenge, where cyclists land in Mission Bay after riding all the way down from San Francisco.

(Below) Bob Babbit, co-founder of CAF, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to talk about the conclusion of the Million Dollar Challenge and what it means for challenged athletes.

Rudy Garcia Tolson, the man in charge of CAF Athlete Relations, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to talk about the weekend’s events and how to get involved.

Registration: https://www.challengedathletes.org/communitychallenge/

Weekend Schedule of Events:

Friday, Oct 21

10:00 A – 12:00 P Clinic – USAT Open Water Swim Bonita Cove Beach

12:00 P – 3:00 P Clinic – USABA Blind Soccer Bonita Cove Park

1 :00 P (Approx) Million Dollar Challenge Ride In La Jolla Shores

2 :00 P – 5 :00 P Clinic – Wheelchair Tennis & Pickleball Bahia Resort

6:30 P – 8:30 P Celebration of Abilities Awards Presentation Bahia Ballroom Saturday, Oct 22

9:00 A – 12:00 P Clinic – Össur & CAF Running and Mobility Bonita Cove Park

9:00 A – 3:00 P Clinic – Adaptive Surf Mission Beach Park

11:00 A – 3:00 P Registration & Packet Pickup Bahia Resort

2:00 P – 4:00 P Clinic – Wheelchair Basketball Experience Bahia Resort

4:00P – 6:00 P Clinic – USABA Goalball Bahia Resort Sunday, Oct 23

7:00 A Parade of Athletes Bonita Cove Park

7:35 A National Anthem performed by Samuel Nehemiah

8:00 A San Diego Triathlon Challenge Swim Start

8:15 A SDTC Bike Start – Relay, Handcycles, MDC Cyclists

8:45 A SDTC Run Start – Wheelchairs & 10mile Relay

9:00 – 1:30 P Tour de Cove presented by EōS Fitness Start

9:00 A Kids Pre-run Stretch

9:30 A Challenged Athletes Kids Run and Roll presented by Philadelphia Insurance

11:00 A Yoga by the Bay presented by EōS Fitness

11:15 A 5K Walk Start

2:00 P Closing Ceremony