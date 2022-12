CAF hosts Q&A on 2022 Ironman World Championship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chelsea Sodaro will be holding a Q&A session about the 2022 Ironman World Championships on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.

The Tri-club of San Diego will be hosting the informational meeting at their location at 9591 Waples St.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was joined by Sodaro with the details.