CAF Para-Swimmer Is Using the Gap Year to Dominate Cycling

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Challenged Athletes Foundation in San Diego helped change the life of now Para Swimming Champion Roderick Sewell.

Roderick had both legs amputated before his second birthday due to severe deformities that prevented him from walking. Roderick’s mother quit her job so that California Children’s services would pay for prosthetics since her modest income couldn’t provide enough to cover them. Today, he is a swimmer representing Team USA.

Now he’s hoping to become one of the few two-sport athletes in the Tokyo Games.

The Challenged Athletes Foundation recently got Sewell took to it amazingly. Sewell joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his journey and the plans for Toyko 2021.