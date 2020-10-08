CAF surprises five amputees in five days with life-changing Össur running prosthetics

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Through a 20-year partnership, CAF and Össur have given the gift of mobility to thousands of amputees around the world. Through several surprise moments with high-profile celebrities and professional athletes, there are five new grant recipients who received Össur running prosthetics.

Surprise moments included MLB’s Eric Byrnes and Kevin Millar, NFL’s Luke Kuechly, Professional Supercross Riders and Fitness Supermodel-amputee Paola Antonini.

“For athletes with limb loss, participation in sports is not always possible due to the high cost of adaptive sports equipment not covered by medical insurance,” said Travis Ricks, Programs Director for CAF and Ambassador for Össur. “Our long-standing partnership between CAF and Össur has allowed individuals to regain their independence using running prosthetics, connecting with the community and getting instructional support for running and mobility.”

Travis Ricks, Director of Programs at the Challenged Athletes Foundation, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the surprise gifts of mobility.