Café Coyote hosts free Cinco De Mayo fiesta

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cafe Coyote announced that they are helping the Historic Old Town Community Foundation host a free “Virtual Fiesta” on Tuesday, May 5th from 6pm to 8:30pm to celebrate Cinco de Mayo!

Anyone and everyone is welcomed to join the “Virtual Fiesta” which will be live streamed through Instagram (@FiestaOldTown), Facebook (@FiestaOldTown) and on the website (https://www.cincodemayooldtown.com/virtualfiesta).

They will be featuring a series of interactive activities such as live entertainment, craft tutorials, and food and drink demonstrations that will have you cooking up something fiery right alongside master chefs and mixologists.

To enhance the free “Virtual Fiesta” experience Café Coyote and Rockin’ Baja Lobster will be offering Fiesta Party Boxes which will include a variety of packages so you can follow along to the food and drink demo.