CAF’s Lauren Parker discusses Ironman 70.3 World Championship gold medal





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last weekend, CAF’s Lauren Parker won a Gold medal at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in St. George, Utah.

Parker also won a Silver medal in the Paralympics in August.

She spoke with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss that accomplishment, and the challenges she’s overcome as a paraplegic athlete.