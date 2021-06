CAF’s Matias Ferreira becomes first below the knee double-amputee police officer

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From serving our country on the battlefield to protecting our community, Matias Ferreira has overcome many obstacles that have led to his incredible achievements today.

Marine Veteran, Police Officer and Challenged Athlete, Matias Ferreira, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how he became the first below the knee double-amputee police officer.